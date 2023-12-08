News you can trust since 1886
Magnificent 5 bed detached Walton le Dale family home with lovely open plan design and landscaped garden for sale

This is a lovely detached family home.
By Jack Marshall
Published 27th Oct 2023, 05:00 GMT
Updated 8th Dec 2023, 10:49 GMT

On the market for £625,000 with Marie Holmes Estates, this stunning five-bed Walton le Dale home boasts an air of exclusivity, featuring four reception rooms, an amazing home cinema, outstanding quality throughout, spacious bedrooms (two with en suites), and a wonderful landscaped garden stretching to a third of an acre. Take a look around...

Duddle Lane, Walton le Dale, Preston (Credit: Marie Holmes Estates)

Duddle Lane, Walton le Dale, Preston (Credit: Marie Holmes Estates)

Duddle Lane, Walton le Dale, Preston (Credit: Marie Holmes Estates)

Duddle Lane, Walton le Dale, Preston (Credit: Marie Holmes Estates)

