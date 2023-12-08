Magnificent 5 bed detached Walton le Dale family home with lovely open plan design and landscaped garden for sale
On the market for £625,000 with Marie Holmes Estates, this stunning five-bed Walton le Dale home boasts an air of exclusivity, featuring four reception rooms, an amazing home cinema, outstanding quality throughout, spacious bedrooms (two with en suites), and a wonderful landscaped garden stretching to a third of an acre. Take a look around...
