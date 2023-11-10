Magical rural Chorley stone cottage with log burner, hardwood flooring, and secluded garden courtyard up for sale
On the market for offers in excess of £325,000 with The Purple Property Shop, this three-bed terraced home in Withnell Fold boasts far more than meets the eye, featuring a log burner, hardwood flooring, plenty of natural light, a charming kitchen with Belfast sink, spacious bedrooms, and a rear garden with paved courtyard. Take a look around...
