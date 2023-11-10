News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING

Magical rural Chorley stone cottage with log burner, hardwood flooring, and secluded garden courtyard up for sale

This stunning, semi-rural stone cottage is the epitome of character and charm with a modern twist.
By Jack Marshall
Published 25th Aug 2023, 06:00 GMT
Updated 10th Nov 2023, 08:30 GMT

On the market for offers in excess of £325,000 with The Purple Property Shop, this three-bed terraced home in Withnell Fold boasts far more than meets the eye, featuring a log burner, hardwood flooring, plenty of natural light, a charming kitchen with Belfast sink, spacious bedrooms, and a rear garden with paved courtyard. Take a look around...

Also on the market locally…

Ultra luxury 4 bed Fulwood mega home with natural light, modern open plan layout, and huge private garden on the market

Grand 5 bed stone built Goosnargh family home with stunning design and sprawling views on the market

Spectacular detached 4 bed woodland Bamber Bridge home on peaceful cul-de-sac up for sale for attractive price

Chorley Road, Withnell, Chorley, PR6 (Credit: The Purple Property Shop)

1. Chorley Road, Withnell, Chorley, PR6 (Credit: The Purple Property Shop)

Chorley Road, Withnell, Chorley, PR6 (Credit: The Purple Property Shop) Photo: Chorley Road, Withnell, Chorley, PR6 (Credit: The Purple Property Shop)

Photo Sales
Chorley Road, Withnell, Chorley, PR6 (Credit: The Purple Property Shop)

2. Chorley Road, Withnell, Chorley, PR6 (Credit: The Purple Property Shop)

Chorley Road, Withnell, Chorley, PR6 (Credit: The Purple Property Shop) Photo: Chorley Road, Withnell, Chorley, PR6 (Credit: The Purple Property Shop)

Photo Sales
Chorley Road, Withnell, Chorley, PR6 (Credit: The Purple Property Shop)

3. Chorley Road, Withnell, Chorley, PR6 (Credit: The Purple Property Shop)

Chorley Road, Withnell, Chorley, PR6 (Credit: The Purple Property Shop) Photo: Chorley Road, Withnell, Chorley, PR6 (Credit: The Purple Property Shop)

Photo Sales
Chorley Road, Withnell, Chorley, PR6 (Credit: The Purple Property Shop)

4. Chorley Road, Withnell, Chorley, PR6 (Credit: The Purple Property Shop)

Chorley Road, Withnell, Chorley, PR6 (Credit: The Purple Property Shop) Photo: Chorley Road, Withnell, Chorley, PR6 (Credit: The Purple Property Shop)

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:ChorleyBelfastGoosnarghFulwood