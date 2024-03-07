On the market for £325,000 with Guildhall Residential Sales, this charming 4 bed Ashton on Ribble home has been finished to a stunning standard throughout, featuring an open plan living area, a modern fitted kitchen, spacious bedrooms, glorious bathroom suites, and a truly wonderful rear garden. Take a look around...
Check out these other local homes on the market…
Sublime 3 bed detached Leyland classic house with modern fitted kitchen and large private garden on the market
Ancient 4 bed Longridge farmhouse in need of renovation with 65 acres of pristine countryside up for sale
Astonishing 4 bed Preston family countryside home with open plan design, gym, and outdoor BBQ kitchen for sale
Dream 4 bed detached Leyland family home with open plan dining kitchen & stunning landscaped garden for sale