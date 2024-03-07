Lovely 4 bed Ashton family home with open plan kitchen & dream Love Island style suntrap garden for sale

This lovely family home is described as being 'dramatically extended' by the estate agents.

By Jack Marshall
Published 18th Jan 2024, 12:52 GMT
Updated 7th Mar 2024, 09:33 GMT

On the market for £325,000 with Guildhall Residential Sales, this charming 4 bed Ashton on Ribble home has been finished to a stunning standard throughout, featuring an open plan living area, a modern fitted kitchen, spacious bedrooms, glorious bathroom suites, and a truly wonderful rear garden. Take a look around...

1. Blackpool Road (Credit: Guildhall Residential Sales)

Photo Sales

2. Blackpool Road (Credit: Guildhall Residential Sales)

Photo Sales

3. Blackpool Road (Credit: Guildhall Residential Sales)

Photo Sales

4. Blackpool Road (Credit: Guildhall Residential Sales)

Photo Sales
