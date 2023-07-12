Large 5 bed Barton family home with immaculate modern design one of Preston’s finest up for sale
This home is described as a ‘show-stopper’, and it’s easy to see why...
By Jack Marshall
Published 12th Jul 2023, 10:15 BST
Updated 12th Jul 2023, 10:16 BST
On the market for offers in excess of £450,000 with Entwistle Green, this imposing five-bed Barton property simply has it all. Boasting everything from an immaculate modern design and a gorgeous fitted kitchen, to a litany of stunning modern bedrooms and a private rear garden, this is the dream family home. Take a look around...
Also on the local housing market…
Eye-catching 4 bed detached Preston family home with flawless interior and large garden on the market
Page 1 of 5