Large 5 bed Barton family home with immaculate modern design one of Preston’s finest up for sale

This home is described as a ‘show-stopper’, and it’s easy to see why...
By Jack Marshall
Published 12th Jul 2023, 10:15 BST
Updated 12th Jul 2023, 10:16 BST

On the market for offers in excess of £450,000 with Entwistle Green, this imposing five-bed Barton property simply has it all. Boasting everything from an immaculate modern design and a gorgeous fitted kitchen, to a litany of stunning modern bedrooms and a private rear garden, this is the dream family home. Take a look around...

The Sidings, Barton, Preston, Lancashire, PR3 (Credit: Entwistle Green)

1. The Sidings

The Sidings, Barton, Preston, Lancashire, PR3 (Credit: Entwistle Green)

The Sidings, Barton, Preston, Lancashire, PR3 (Credit: Entwistle Green)

2. The Sidings

The Sidings, Barton, Preston, Lancashire, PR3 (Credit: Entwistle Green)

The Sidings, Barton, Preston, Lancashire, PR3 (Credit: Entwistle Green)

3. The Sidings

The Sidings, Barton, Preston, Lancashire, PR3 (Credit: Entwistle Green)

The Sidings, Barton, Preston, Lancashire, PR3 (Credit: Entwistle Green)

4. The Sidings

The Sidings, Barton, Preston, Lancashire, PR3 (Credit: Entwistle Green)

