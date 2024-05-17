On the market for £2.8m with Fine & Country, this grand 5 bed detached Brindle mansion has everything, from a bespoke interior design and open plan layout, to sprawling formal gardens and four-car garage. Also, I don’t think I’ve ever seen a home with a helipad before.
Take a look around...
Also on the market locally...
I found the cheapest family home in Lancashire, a 3 bed Darwen cul de sac property for sale for £30,000
I've never seen a home epitomise modern luxury like this: brand new 5 bed Freckleton family home for sale
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.