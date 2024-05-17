I've never seen a home with a helipad before... bespoke 5 bed Lancashire mansion with formal gardens for sale

By Jack Marshall
Published 17th May 2024, 11:06 BST

This property is simply mind-blowing.

On the market for £2.8m with Fine & Country, this grand 5 bed detached Brindle mansion has everything, from a bespoke interior design and open plan layout, to sprawling formal gardens and four-car garage. Also, I don’t think I’ve ever seen a home with a helipad before.

Take a look around...

