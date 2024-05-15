On the market for offers in excess of £299,995 with Ben Rose, this four-bed Chorley home features an entrance vestibule, a main reception hall with original tiling, spacious living room with fireplace and bay window, a breakfast kitchen diner, large bedrooms, and a gorgeous garden with patio, greenhouse, and a double garage.
As the estate agents say: “Ben Rose Estate Agents are pleased to present to the market this unique and deceptively large four bedroom semi-detached property. The home is individually decorated with some stunning features fitted throughout.”
Take a look around...
