Impressive 3 bed Leyland semi-detached family house on quiet cul de sac for sale for bargain price

This is a gorgeous home with plenty on offer for the very attractive price tag...

By Jack Marshall
Published 15th Jan 2024, 15:39 GMT
Updated 6th Mar 2024, 08:52 GMT

On the market for offers in excess of £240,000 with Ben Rose, this sublime family home in wonderful Leyland is all about style and modern spaces, featuring a fitted kitchen, cosy living areas, large bedrooms, and a lovely private garden. Take a look around...

