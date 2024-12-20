This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
On the market for offers in excess of £350,000 with Purplebricks, this wonderfully unique Preston home is a sight.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.
This immaculate two-bedroom end cottage with a separate annexe is set in a picturesque rural location in Knowle Green, offering stunning countryside views and walks. The main cottage features a spacious lounge diner, separate sitting room, modern kitchen, utility area, and ground-floor WC.
Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Lancashire Post’s free emails
Upstairs are two generously sized bedrooms, a landing area ideal for an office, and a family bathroom with a four-piece suite. The annex, perfect for a holiday let or Airbnb, includes a bright lounge, kitchen area, and an en-suite bedroom.
The property also boasts a gated driveway, gardens to the front and side, and a paved rear garden. With double glazing, oil central heating, and no chain delay, this property offers both charm and potential for additional income through the annex.
Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Blackpool Gazette’s free emails
Take a look around...
Also, be sure not to miss...
The UK's top 50 busiest railway stations, from London Euston and Manchester Piccadilly to Bristol Temple Meads
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.