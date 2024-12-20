This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

On the market for offers in excess of £350,000 with Purplebricks, this wonderfully unique Preston home is a sight.

This immaculate two-bedroom end cottage with a separate annexe is set in a picturesque rural location in Knowle Green, offering stunning countryside views and walks. The main cottage features a spacious lounge diner, separate sitting room, modern kitchen, utility area, and ground-floor WC.

Upstairs are two generously sized bedrooms, a landing area ideal for an office, and a family bathroom with a four-piece suite. The annex, perfect for a holiday let or Airbnb, includes a bright lounge, kitchen area, and an en-suite bedroom.

The property also boasts a gated driveway, gardens to the front and side, and a paved rear garden. With double glazing, oil central heating, and no chain delay, this property offers both charm and potential for additional income through the annex.

