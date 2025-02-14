On the market for £895,000 with Thomas Samuel, this stunning five-bedroom detached home in Aughton offers over 3,300 square feet of luxurious living space situated in a highly sought-after area close to top schools, Ormskirk town centre, and transport links, making is an ideal family home.
The property features a spacious entrance hallway, a formal lounge with a built-in media wall, and a versatile playroom that doubles as a third reception room, with the large family room boasting French doors leading outside onto a private rear garden.
The highlight is the beautiful breakfast kitchen, complete with a central island, a range of fitted units, and a picture window overlooking the garden, while the home also additionally features a study and a utility room on the ground floor.
Upstairs, there are five generously sized double bedrooms, four of which have en-suite bathrooms - the primary bedroom also includes a dressing room and a four-piece bathroom, while, outside, there is off-road parking on a block-paved driveway and access to an integral garage.
The rear garden features a raised patio area with a lawn surrounded by mature flowers and shrubs. This family home offers comfort, space, and style, making it an ideal choice for those seeking a premium living experience.
