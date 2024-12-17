This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

On the market for £260,000 with Purplebricks, this well-maintained three-bedroom detached house is located in a quiet yet convenient residential area, close to local schools, shops, and amenities.

The ground floor features a spacious lounge with a cosy fireplace, leading to a dining room with French doors opening to a private rear garden, ideal for entertaining. The kitchen is fitted with high-quality integrated appliances, including a NEFF induction hob, oven, fridge freezer, and more. A stylish downstairs cloakroom adds convenience.

Upstairs, there are three well-sized bedrooms, with the two main bedrooms featuring fitted wardrobes. The third bedroom can serve as a single bedroom, nursery, or home office. The family bathroom includes a shower over the bath.

Additional features include gas central heating, double glazing, an attached garage with electric points, and a driveway for off-road parking, while the property benefits from good-sized front and rear gardens, offering a tranquil outdoor space.

