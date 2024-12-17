This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
On the market for £260,000 with Purplebricks, this well-maintained three-bedroom detached house is located in a quiet yet convenient residential area, close to local schools, shops, and amenities.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.
The ground floor features a spacious lounge with a cosy fireplace, leading to a dining room with French doors opening to a private rear garden, ideal for entertaining. The kitchen is fitted with high-quality integrated appliances, including a NEFF induction hob, oven, fridge freezer, and more. A stylish downstairs cloakroom adds convenience.
Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Lancashire Post’s free emails
Upstairs, there are three well-sized bedrooms, with the two main bedrooms featuring fitted wardrobes. The third bedroom can serve as a single bedroom, nursery, or home office. The family bathroom includes a shower over the bath.
Additional features include gas central heating, double glazing, an attached garage with electric points, and a driveway for off-road parking, while the property benefits from good-sized front and rear gardens, offering a tranquil outdoor space.
Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Blackpool Gazette’s free emails
Take a look around...
Be sure not to miss...
The UK's top 50 busiest railway stations, from London Euston and Manchester Piccadilly to Bristol Temple Meads
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.