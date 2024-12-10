I'm in love with this debonair 3 floor, 3 bed ultra modern family home in a charming West Lancashire town

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 10th Dec 2024, 12:25 BST

This home is the ultimate executive property - it’s sleek, bespoke, and all kinds of stylish!

On the market for £350,000 with Thomas Samuel, this 3-bed Victorian ome in Ormskirk is the height of modern design.#

Located in a sought-after area of Ormskirk, a charming West Lancashire town with excellent transport links, this period Victorian home effortlessly combines ultra modern touches and contemporary features with an air of historic grandeur.

Spanning some three floors, the home boasts high-spec finishes throughout, from the open-plan dining kitchen with underfloor heating and ornate Victoria detailing, to the large and spacious bedrooms and the boutique-style bathroom.

What’s more, this home features a versatile loft room, adding extra living space for those looking to convert a space into a home office or playroom for the kids, while the sun-0trap rear garden offers the lucky owners a high degree of privacy, tranquilly, and flexibility.

Tastefully renovated and turn-key ready, this home is a real winner. Take a look around...

