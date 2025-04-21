I'm in love - is this Lancashire's finest home? I tour a 6-bed Aughton mansion with sublime design for sale

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 21st Apr 2025, 13:54 BST

Blending refined luxury with smart living, this turn-key masterpiece is an exceptional offering.

On the market for £3.95m with Arnold & Phillips, this architect-designed, state-of-the-art residence is one of the most exclusive homes in Aughton, set on one of the largest plots and spanning over 8,000 sq ft of luxurious living space.

Every detail has been meticulously crafted, featuring exquisite materials, bespoke furnishings, and modern technology, including a full Control4 home automation system for lighting, climate, entertainment, and security.

Inside, the property showcases a striking open-plan layout with a show-stopping kitchen by luxury maker Matthew Marsden, complete with high-end Fisher & Paykel appliances and a hidden ‘dirty’ kitchen for seamless entertaining.

The expansive living and dining areas open onto beautifully landscaped gardens, designed by a renowned landscape artist, providing an idyllic setting for outdoor living. The home features six luxurious en-suite bedrooms, including a second-floor suite ideal for guests or teens.

Further amenities include a private study/library, cinema room with a bespoke bar, an oversized professional-grade gym, and a dedicated communications room. Underfloor heating and an integrated sound system enhance comfort and ambiance throughout.

Designed for both everyday living and entertaining, the property includes a cinema and entertainment room, a stunning reception hall with a grand staircase, and electronically operated blinds that add convenience and elegance.

Outdoors, the west-facing garden offers a substantial patio, perfect for al fresco dining, and the front of the home is accessed via dual electric gates with an in-and-out driveway and a large garage.

Its impeccable design, bespoke finishes, and serene surroundings create a perfect family sanctuary with the flair of a boutique hotel—an extraordinary opportunity to embrace a lifestyle of elegance, comfort, and modern convenience in the heart of Aughton.

