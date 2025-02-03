If I was a first time buyer, I'd be all over this modern 2 bed semi-detached Preston home

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 3rd Feb 2025, 14:26 BST

Stylishly refurbished by the current owners, this bargain property is a real winner.

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

On the market for £165,000 with Purple Bricks, this 2-bed semi-detached Preston home is ideal for first-time buyers in the sense that it is affordable, centrally-located, and offers flexible living arrangements.

Boasting a large living space ideal for family get-togethers and film-nights, this home also features a separate dining area with wooden floors bathed in natural light and an extended stylish modern kitchen with shaker cabinetry.

Upstairs, the home has two spacious bedrooms and a bathroom suite, with the main bedroom offering use of a large storeage cupboard and room for a king-size bed, while the second bedroom is a small double big enough for kids to share.

Externally, the home boasts a good-sized garden which has been recently repaved and had a large lawn laid, making it the ideal place for children to play and adults to relax once the weather (hopefully) improves.

Take a look around...

Beamont Avenue (Credit: Purple Bricks)

1. Beamont Avenue (Credit: Purple Bricks)

Beamont Avenue (Credit: Purple Bricks) | Beamont Avenue (Credit: Purple Bricks)

Beamont Avenue (Credit: Purple Bricks)

2. Beamont Avenue (Credit: Purple Bricks)

Beamont Avenue (Credit: Purple Bricks) | Beamont Avenue (Credit: Purple Bricks)

Beamont Avenue (Credit: Purple Bricks)

3. Beamont Avenue (Credit: Purple Bricks)

Beamont Avenue (Credit: Purple Bricks) | Beamont Avenue (Credit: Purple Bricks)

Beamont Avenue (Credit: Purple Bricks)

4. Beamont Avenue (Credit: Purple Bricks)

Beamont Avenue (Credit: Purple Bricks) | Beamont Avenue (Credit: Purple Bricks)

