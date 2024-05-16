On the market for offers in excess of £480,000 with Roberts & Co, this chain-free 4-bed detached Walton-le-Dale family home is secluded and stylish, featuring a modern fitted kitchen, a sleek spacious family lounge, huge bedrooms, landscaped gardens to the front and rear, and two detached garages.
As the estate agents say: “Longing for space, style and sophistication? Behind this modern exterior, you'll discover a gorgeous family home in Walton Le Dale, designed with modern living in mind.”
Take a look around...
For those still in the market for a new home, check out these other Lancashire properties which we’ve featured recently...
I've never seen a home epitomise modern luxury like this: brand new 5 bed Freckleton family home for sale
"Where do I sign!?" Sprawling 4 bed detached Preston home in leafy Woodplumpton with huge garden for sale
I found the cheapest family home in Lancashire, a 3 bed Darwen cul de sac property for sale for £30,000
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.