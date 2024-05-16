I'd say it has space, style and sophistication... chain free 4 bed Walton le Dale home with gardens for sale

By Jack Marshall
Published 16th May 2024, 08:39 BST
Updated 16th May 2024, 10:34 BST

Having been recently renovated, this gorgeous home is a sight to behold.

On the market for offers in excess of £480,000 with Roberts & Co, this chain-free 4-bed detached Walton-le-Dale family home is secluded and stylish, featuring a modern fitted kitchen, a sleek spacious family lounge, huge bedrooms, landscaped gardens to the front and rear, and two detached garages.

As the estate agents say: “Longing for space, style and sophistication? Behind this modern exterior, you'll discover a gorgeous family home in Walton Le Dale, designed with modern living in mind.”

1. Danesway (Credit: Roberts & Co)

2. Danesway (Credit: Roberts & Co)

3. Danesway (Credit: Roberts & Co)

4. Danesway (Credit: Roberts & Co)

