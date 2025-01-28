On the market for £1.365m with Dewhurst Homes, this gorgeous Grade II listed home in Longridge is known as Old Rib Farm and is not only set within 1.5 acres of charming Red Rose County countryside, but it also boasts plenty of historic character to boot.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.
Blending ancient features with modern design and a spacious layout, this gorgeous property consists of a luxury fitted kitchen, a flexible breakfast room, a handy cloakroom, a cosy living room, a dining area, and a separate self-contained annexe - perfect for a multi-generational living.
Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Lancashire Post’s free emails
Upstairs, you’ll find three bedrooms including a main bedroom with en suite and a slick four-piece bathroom, whilst the second floor features an additional loft room offering any lucky owners even more space.
The annexe comprises an open-plan living area, a bedroom, a bathroom, and a garden room - a perfect self-contained dwelling which makes this piece of real estate truly unique. Outside, the beautifully-maintained gardens include mature plants, decorative fountains, a kitchen garden with raised beds, and a greenhouse.
Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Blackpool Gazette’s free emails
There’s more - this home also features numerous outbuildings, a double garage, and a wood store further enhance the property. What a home; take a look around...
Also, while you’re here, be sure not to miss...
Deserted 5 bed Blackpool mansion with swimming pool and overgrown gardens still for sale with slashed price
33 adorable pics of Preston reception classes in the 2000s, from Penwortham & Cottam to Longton & St Joseph's
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.