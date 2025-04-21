On the market for offers in excess of £1m with Moving Works, this grand and spacious 5 bed rural home located in the desirable area of Whitestake is comfortably one of the North West’s most striking homes.
A charming detached farmhouse, this property offers a perfect blend of rural charm and modern amenities, with features including equestrian facilities, a serene fishing pond, and an additional dwelling currently used as an Airbnb, offering potential income generation.
Set on approximately 4 acres of land, the estate is not only tranquil, semi-rural, and surrounded by lovely views of the surrounding landscape, but it also provides ample space for leisure and outdoor activities, including grazing land ideal for horses or livestock.
Inside, the property features a spacious lounge with a brick and wood fireplace, an open-plan dining area, and a well-equipped kitchen with granite worktops and a breakfast island.
Upstairs, the master bedroom includes fitted wardrobes and an en-suite, while the additional bedrooms offer plenty of space and natural light as well as a cinema room, wet room, and a variety of bathrooms with modern fixtures.
Outside, the property is complemented by stables with 2 loose boxes and 7 concrete stables, perfect for equestrian enthusiasts, while the private pond and expansive rear garden offer a tranquil escape. Plus, there is also a large driveway providing ample parking to boot.
Take a look around...
Also, be sure not to miss:
