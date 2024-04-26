'I'd call it testament to bespoke craftsmanship': Stunning 5 bed Preston family modern mansion for sale

This property is simply something else.

By Jack Marshall
Published 26th Apr 2024, 11:24 BST

On the market for £600,000 with Moving Works, this spectacular 5 bed detached Hesketh Bank family home is the epitome of modern living, featuring large spaces, a modern open plan kitchen, spacious bedrooms, and a gorgeous garden.

As the estate agent says: “This magnificent five-bedroom detached house stands as a testament to bespoke craftsmanship and contemporary design.”

Take a look around...

1. Moss Lane (Credit: Moving Works)

2. Moss Lane (Credit: Moving Works)

3. Moss Lane (Credit: Moving Works)

4. Moss Lane (Credit: Moving Works)

