On the market for £769,950 with Maria B Evans, this four-bed detached Leyland home is stunning, featuring a striking modern design, seven reception rooms, a breathtaking fitted dining kitchen, a main bedroom with en suite and walk in dressing room, underfloor heating, and a luxury landscaped garden.
As the estate agents say: “[This property] offers exquisite, high specification accommodation throughout its four floors.”
Take a look around...
Still hunting for the forever home? Check out these other recent pieces...
'I love how it blends classic and modern': bargain 4 bed Darwen family home with stylish design on the market
'I've found a fabulous & private family home': Mind-blowing 5 bed Preston mansion with pool & gym up for sale
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.