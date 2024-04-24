'I'd call it exquisite & high spec': luxury 4 storey, 4 bed Leyland mansion with landscaped garden for sale

This gorgeous four-storey property was build in 2018.

By Jack Marshall
Published 24th Apr 2024, 15:40 BST

On the market for £769,950 with Maria B Evans, this four-bed detached Leyland home is stunning, featuring a striking modern design, seven reception rooms, a breathtaking fitted dining kitchen, a main bedroom with en suite and walk in dressing room, underfloor heating, and a luxury landscaped garden.

As the estate agents say: “[This property] offers exquisite, high specification accommodation throughout its four floors.”

Take a look around...

1. Dunkirk Lane (Credit: Maria B Evans)

2. Dunkirk Lane (Credit: Maria B Evans)

3. Dunkirk Lane (Credit: Maria B Evans)

4. Dunkirk Lane (Credit: Maria B Evans)

