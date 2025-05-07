I tour an uber modern 4 bed detached Southport home built in 2022 with large family garden for sale

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 7th May 2025, 15:59 BST

This home combines modern amenities with a peaceful location, making it a practical and comfortable choice for family living.

On the market for £360,000 with David Davies Sales & Lettings, this recently built detached property - completed in 2022 - is located in the semi-rural village of Banks, offering convenient access to local amenities, schools, and transport links to Southport.

The house is immaculately presented and features a modern, functional layout suitable for family living, with the ground floor including a spacious entrance hall with under-stairs storage, a bay-fronted lounge, and an expansive kitchen/diner equipped with integrated appliances, including an oven, microwave, dishwasher, fridge freezer, and gas hob.

Bi-fold doors lead from the dining area to a well-maintained rear garden, while additional ground floor features include a separate utility room, a WC, and internal access to a garage, which may be used for storage or as a home gym.

Upstairs, the property offers four well-sized bedrooms, three of which are doubles with fitted wardrobes, with the master bedroom benefitting from an en-suite shower room, while the other two double rooms share a 'Jack & Jill' shower room. A separate, modern family bathroom completes the first floor.

Externally, there is a driveway providing off-road parking and access to the garage, while the rear garden is of a good size and fully enclosed, providing a safe and private outdoor space. The sale includes all carpets, blinds, curtains, and light fittings.

Take a look around...

Sherbrook Drive (Credit: David Davies Sales & Lettings)

Sherbrook Drive (Credit: David Davies Sales & Lettings)

Sherbrook Drive (Credit: David Davies Sales & Lettings)

Sherbrook Drive (Credit: David Davies Sales & Lettings)

