This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
On the market for £435,000 with Purple Bricks, this impressive family home is the ideal property for anyone looking for space, style, and flexibility.
An extended six-bed property sitting on a quiet corner plot in Inskip near Preston, this large and modern family home is detached, substantial, and offers any lucky buyer the chance to obtain a grand home with potential for further development.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.
Conveniently located near local amenities and motorway access, the home features a modern kitchen diner-cum-living room as well as a family lounge, a separate dining room, a ground-floor bedroom or hobbies room, a garden room, and a utility room.
Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Lancashire Post’s free emails
Heading upstairs, you’ll find four large bedrooms, an office or further bedroom, a well-appointed family bathroom, and the main bedroom with its own en-suite shower room for maximum convenience.
Externally, the property includes a second garage/outbuilding with loft and W.C., providing versatile space for a gym, bar, or home office if you’re looking for space away from the main home. There is also a private, enclosed garden with secure gating separating the garden from the driveway, as well as parking for up to eight vehicles.
Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Blackpool Gazette’s free emails
Finished to a high standard, the home includes beautiful wooden flooring, UPVC double glazing, and gas central heating throughout, making this property an exceptional opportunity for those seeking a spacious, well-appointed home with ample parking and the potential for further development.
Take a look around...
Also, while you’re here, be sure not to miss...
Deserted 5 bed Blackpool mansion with swimming pool and overgrown gardens still for sale with slashed price
33 adorable pics of Preston reception classes in the 2000s, from Penwortham & Cottam to Longton & St Joseph's£4
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.