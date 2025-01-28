I tour an absolutely massive 6 bed extended & detached Preston family home on quiet corner plot

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 28th Jan 2025, 13:12 BST

On the market chain-free, this home is certainly a looker!

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

On the market for £435,000 with Purple Bricks, this impressive family home is the ideal property for anyone looking for space, style, and flexibility.

An extended six-bed property sitting on a quiet corner plot in Inskip near Preston, this large and modern family home is detached, substantial, and offers any lucky buyer the chance to obtain a grand home with potential for further development.

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.

Conveniently located near local amenities and motorway access, the home features a modern kitchen diner-cum-living room as well as a family lounge, a separate dining room, a ground-floor bedroom or hobbies room, a garden room, and a utility room.

Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Lancashire Post’s free emails

Heading upstairs, you’ll find four large bedrooms, an office or further bedroom, a well-appointed family bathroom, and the main bedroom with its own en-suite shower room for maximum convenience.

Keep up-to-date with the latest UK news, sport and culture with our free UK Today newsletter.

Externally, the property includes a second garage/outbuilding with loft and W.C., providing versatile space for a gym, bar, or home office if you’re looking for space away from the main home. There is also a private, enclosed garden with secure gating separating the garden from the driveway, as well as parking for up to eight vehicles.

Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Blackpool Gazette’s free emails

Finished to a high standard, the home includes beautiful wooden flooring, UPVC double glazing, and gas central heating throughout, making this property an exceptional opportunity for those seeking a spacious, well-appointed home with ample parking and the potential for further development.

Take a look around...

Also, while you’re here, be sure not to miss...

I could be the next Jeremy Clarkson! 5 Lancashire farms up for sale for budding farmers in 2025

Lancashire's 26 best restaurants according to you, from Michelin star eateries to local takeaways

Vast 6-bed Blackpool Promenade property still up for sale chain-free with reduced price tag

Deserted 5 bed Blackpool mansion with swimming pool and overgrown gardens still for sale with slashed price

I ranked every Aldi supermarket in Lancashire from best to worst based on your Google reviews

33 adorable pics of Preston reception classes in the 2000s, from Penwortham & Cottam to Longton & St Joseph's£4

Manor Road (Credit: Purplebricks)

1. Manor Road (Credit: Purplebricks)

Manor Road (Credit: Purplebricks) | Manor Road (Credit: Purplebricks)

Photo Sales
Manor Road (Credit: Purplebricks)

2. Manor Road (Credit: Purplebricks)

Manor Road (Credit: Purplebricks) | Manor Road (Credit: Purplebricks)

Photo Sales
Manor Road (Credit: Purplebricks)

3. Manor Road (Credit: Purplebricks)

Manor Road (Credit: Purplebricks) | Manor Road (Credit: Purplebricks)

Photo Sales
Manor Road (Credit: Purplebricks)

4. Manor Road (Credit: Purplebricks)

Manor Road (Credit: Purplebricks) | Manor Road (Credit: Purplebricks)

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:PropertyMoneyPurple Bricksfirst personLancashire
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice