I tour a truly classic 4 bed gentleman's residence for sale on Blackpool's Warbreck Hill

By Jack Marshall, Claire Lark
Published 23rd May 2025, 14:52 BST
Updated 23rd May 2025, 14:55 BST

Nestled in the prestigious Warbreck Hill Road area of North Shore, this stunning house preserves a wealth of original features.

It has a state-of-the-art luxury fitted kitchen, complete with a charming breakfast area. One of its truly unique features is the utility laundry room with a separate WC, ingeniously located within a converted bomb shelter dating back to World War 2.

The house will be open for viewing as part of the UK’s biggest Open House Event but you need to contact the estate agents. It has been reduced in price and is now on the market for £390k with Entwistle Green Estate Agents through Rightmove

As the estate agents say: “This classic gentleman’s residence impeccably preserves a wealth of original features.”

Warbreck Hill Drive, Blackpool

1. Warbreck Hill Drive, Blackpool

Entwistle Green, Blackpool

Warbreck Hill Road, Blackpool

2. Warbreck Hill Road, Blackpool

Entwistle Green, Blackpool

Warbreck Hill Road, Blackpool

3. Warbreck Hill Road, Blackpool

Entwistle Green, Blackpool

Warbreck Hill Drive, Blackpool

4. Warbreck Hill Drive, Blackpool

Entwistle Green, Blackpool

