On the market for £575,000 with Roberts & Co., this five-bedroom detached home, located in a quiet cul-de-sac in Higher Penwortham, offers a thoughtfully designed living space with modern finishes and practical features.
Built just six years ago by a respected local builder, the property remains in excellent condition and is presented with no onward chain. Internally, the home opens with a generous hallway leading to a comfortable living room and a spacious open-plan kitchen, dining, and family area.
Bi-fold doors and Velux windows also provide plenty of natural light, while integrated appliances and quality fixtures ensure the kitchen is both functional and contemporary - plus, a handy utility room and downstairs WC add to the convenience of the ground floor.
Upstairs, the first floor includes a well-appointed principal bedroom with dressing area and en-suite, a second en-suite double bedroom, and a further room currently used as a dressing room, while a modern family bathroom with a freestanding bath completes this level.
Heading upstairs again, the top floor offers two additional double bedrooms, eaves storage, and a separate WC, while - externally - the south-facing rear garden is designed for low maintenance with artificial turf, plus a private driveway and integral garage offer ample parking and storage.
Take a look around...
Also, be sure not to miss:
I'd be in that hot tub every night! Majestic 5 bed detached Blackpool family home on Preston New Road for sale
I'm head over heels for this 4 bed detached corner plot Preston family home with immaculate design for sale
I think it's futuristic! High tech 4 bed detached family home in rural village with landscaped garden for sale
Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.