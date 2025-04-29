I tour a fancy chain-free 5 bed family home located on a quiet Penwortham cul de sac for sale

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 29th Apr 2025, 11:20 BST

This is a carefully maintained and high-quality home in a sought-after location, suited to families seeking space and modern comfort.

On the market for £575,000 with Roberts & Co., this five-bedroom detached home, located in a quiet cul-de-sac in Higher Penwortham, offers a thoughtfully designed living space with modern finishes and practical features.

Built just six years ago by a respected local builder, the property remains in excellent condition and is presented with no onward chain. Internally, the home opens with a generous hallway leading to a comfortable living room and a spacious open-plan kitchen, dining, and family area.

Bi-fold doors and Velux windows also provide plenty of natural light, while integrated appliances and quality fixtures ensure the kitchen is both functional and contemporary - plus, a handy utility room and downstairs WC add to the convenience of the ground floor.

Upstairs, the first floor includes a well-appointed principal bedroom with dressing area and en-suite, a second en-suite double bedroom, and a further room currently used as a dressing room, while a modern family bathroom with a freestanding bath completes this level.

Heading upstairs again, the top floor offers two additional double bedrooms, eaves storage, and a separate WC, while - externally - the south-facing rear garden is designed for low maintenance with artificial turf, plus a private driveway and integral garage offer ample parking and storage.

Take a look around...

Also, be sure not to miss:

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

Hollywood Avenue (Credit: Roberts & Co.)

Hollywood Avenue (Credit: Roberts & Co.)

Hollywood Avenue (Credit: Roberts & Co.)

Hollywood Avenue (Credit: Roberts & Co.)

