On the market for offers in excess of £450,000 with Michael Bailey, this four-bed detached Preston family home features a slick design, an open-plan kitchen, a south-facing garden with patio and garage, large bedrooms, smart home technology, and solar panels.
As the estate agents say: “This versatile four bedroom property could be perfect for sociable young families or older buyers looking for a spacious, superb quality home. You’ll love spending time here and it will really come into its own if you love to throw a party!”
Take a look around...
