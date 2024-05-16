I think this 4 bed uber modern Preston home with secluded garden for sale would be brilliant for parties

By Jack Marshall
Published 16th May 2024, 10:07 BST
Updated 16th May 2024, 10:34 BST

This stunning home was constructed in 2021, making it the ultimate example of a modern property.

On the market for offers in excess of £450,000 with Michael Bailey, this four-bed detached Preston family home features a slick design, an open-plan kitchen, a south-facing garden with patio and garage, large bedrooms, smart home technology, and solar panels.

As the estate agents say: “This versatile four bedroom property could be perfect for sociable young families or older buyers looking for a spacious, superb quality home. You’ll love spending time here and it will really come into its own if you love to throw a party!”

Take a look around...

1. Falcon Court (Credit: Michael Bailey)

2. Falcon Court (Credit: Michael Bailey)

3. Falcon Court (Credit: Michael Bailey)

4. Falcon Court (Credit: Michael Bailey)

