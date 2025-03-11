I think it's perfect for 1st time buyers... Quiet 2 bed Ashton home with huge garden hits the market

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 11th Mar 2025, 10:37 BST

This place is described as a ‘generously-sized fantastic opportunity’.

On the market for £120,000 with Holdens, this bargain 2 bed Ashton-on-Ribble property is the ideal home for anyone looking to get their feet on the housing ladder or those on the hunt for a potential rental property to let out.

A quaint and charming end-of-terrace home, this house features a pair of spacious double bedrooms which provide privacy for renters or space for a growing family. It also boasts a large dining kitchen perfect for family meals or entertaining.

What’s more, this home also has a bright and inviting lounge at the rear of the property, offering a cosy space to unwind. Outside, you’ll find one of this home’s highlights - the expansive, low-maintenance rear garden, ideal for outdoor gatherings or enjoying the fresh air without the hassle of upkeep.

Conveniently located near to Preston centre whilst also being nicely secluded from the hustle-and-bustle, the property is close to local amenities and transport links, ensuring easy access to the vibrant city centre, with its shops, restaurants, and services.

Take a look around...

Presall Close (Credit: Holdens Estate Agents, Lostock Hall)

1. Presall Close (Credit: Holdens Estate Agents, Lostock Hall)

Presall Close (Credit: Holdens Estate Agents, Lostock Hall) | Presall Close (Credit: Holdens Estate Agents, Lostock Hall)

Presall Close (Credit: Holdens Estate Agents, Lostock Hall)

2. Presall Close (Credit: Holdens Estate Agents, Lostock Hall)

Presall Close (Credit: Holdens Estate Agents, Lostock Hall) | Presall Close (Credit: Holdens Estate Agents, Lostock Hall)

Presall Close (Credit: Holdens Estate Agents, Lostock Hall)

3. Presall Close (Credit: Holdens Estate Agents, Lostock Hall)

Presall Close (Credit: Holdens Estate Agents, Lostock Hall) | Presall Close (Credit: Holdens Estate Agents, Lostock Hall)

Presall Close (Credit: Holdens Estate Agents, Lostock Hall)

4. Presall Close (Credit: Holdens Estate Agents, Lostock Hall)

Presall Close (Credit: Holdens Estate Agents, Lostock Hall) | Presall Close (Credit: Holdens Estate Agents, Lostock Hall)

