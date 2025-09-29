Thatched 3 bed cottage for sale in charming Wrea Green village overlooks The Green and is deceptively spacious

This superb three bedroomed thatched cottage overlooks The Green at picturesque Wrea Green.

The property is set in the centre of this charming village which has won the best kept village award over many years and is arguably one of the finest traditional villages in the county.

Being within yards to the primary school, village store and The Grapes pub.

It’s deceptively spacious, end terraced with a lounge, dining room and conservatory.

There are cottage gardens to the front and rear.

It’s on the market for £598,000 with John Ardern Estate Agents, Lytham

Manor Green, The Green, Wrea Green

Manor Green, The Green, Wrea Green

Manor Cottages, The Green, Wrea Green

Manor Cottages, The Green, Wrea Green

Manor Green, The Green, Wrea Green

Manor Green, The Green, Wrea Green

Manor Green, The Green, Wrea Green

Manor Green, The Green, Wrea Green

