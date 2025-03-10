On the market for £350,000 with Entwistle Green, this extended 3-bed family home is located in the sought-after residential area of Ashton-on-Ribble, offering tranquillity as well as good connections to Preston city centre.

With countless local amenities, schools, and transport links in the close vicinity, this lovely detached home also features three reception rooms, three bathrooms, and a huge garden with mature foliage, making it the complete all-round package.

Entering the home, you’ll find a stylish entrance vestibule, a bright hallway, a family lounge ideal for entertaining or movie nights, a separate dining room, a handy utility rom, a large and spacious family kitchen, and a downstairs WC.

With double glazing, gas central heating, and a large driveway leading up to the property’s garage, this home also benefits from a wood-burning stove and a bay window in the main lounge, patio doors off the sitting room leading onto the garden, and granite worktops plus integrated dishwasher in the kitchen.

Heading upstairs, you’ll find a main bedroom with fitted wardrobes, two further spacious bedrooms, and a family bathroom with a bath and plenty of natural light. Outside, the rear garden is large and private, while the garage has power to it as well.

Take a look around...

Also, be sure not to miss…

