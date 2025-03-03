On the market for £845,000 with Lytham Estate Agents, this gorgeous detached 3 bed Kirkham is not only conveniently located between Blackpool and Preston, but it also offers the perfect blend of luxury, style, and family practicality.

Boasting a prime location with access to local schools, amenities, and transport links including the M55, this home has a charming and impressive facade. Heading inside, and the grand entrance hall leads through to a lounge with media wall and French doors opening onto the private garden.

The high-spec kitchen is the undoubted heart of the home, featuring a central island unit, premium appliances, and a built-in marine fish take, as well as a utility room, a boot room, downstairs WC, and a home study. Oh, and there’s underfloor heating throughout.

Upstairs, the home has a spacious galleried landing leading through to three large bedrooms, each with its own luxury en suite. The main bedroom has air conditioning, a dressing room, and ample eaves storage.

Heading outside, this home has a south-facing fully landscaped garden featuring a large patio for entertaining, a double garage, and a self-contained and versatile annexe ideal for guests or extended family given that is has its own kitchenette and en-suite.

