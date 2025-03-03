I love this sleek 3 bed detached Kirkham family home with landscaped garden & annexe for sale

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 3rd Mar 2025, 15:44 BST

This spectacular Kirkham property is everyone one could want from a modern family home.

On the market for £845,000 with Lytham Estate Agents, this gorgeous detached 3 bed Kirkham is not only conveniently located between Blackpool and Preston, but it also offers the perfect blend of luxury, style, and family practicality.

Don’t miss our daily Lancashire Post newsletter, it’s fun, it’s free, it’s the LEP.

Boasting a prime location with access to local schools, amenities, and transport links including the M55, this home has a charming and impressive facade. Heading inside, and the grand entrance hall leads through to a lounge with media wall and French doors opening onto the private garden.

To keep up-to-date with the latest Preston news, sign up for our LEP newsletter.

The high-spec kitchen is the undoubted heart of the home, featuring a central island unit, premium appliances, and a built-in marine fish take, as well as a utility room, a boot room, downstairs WC, and a home study. Oh, and there’s underfloor heating throughout.

Sign up for our daily newsletter - love Lancashire - love the LP.

Upstairs, the home has a spacious galleried landing leading through to three large bedrooms, each with its own luxury en suite. The main bedroom has air conditioning, a dressing room, and ample eaves storage.

For a personalised LP news and sport round-up sign up for our free newsletter.

Heading outside, this home has a south-facing fully landscaped garden featuring a large patio for entertaining, a double garage, and a self-contained and versatile annexe ideal for guests or extended family given that is has its own kitchenette and en-suite.

Take a look around...

Also, be sure not to miss…

Vast 6-bed Blackpool Promenade property still up for sale chain-free with reduced price tag

If Jeremy Clarkson can do it... 5 stunning Lancashire farms for sale for anyone looking for a change of career

I've always wanted my own turret! Massive characterful 5 bed seafront Fleetwood home up for sale

Greggs announces brand new menu item after TikTok buzz... here's where you can get your hands on it

I'd love to live in this glorious 5 bed Preston mansion with indoor pool, gym, and state-of-the-art tech

Dowbridge (Credit: Lytham Estate Agents)

1. Dowbridge (Credit: Lytham Estate Agents)

Dowbridge (Credit: Lytham Estate Agents) | Dowbridge (Credit: Lytham Estate Agents)

Photo Sales
Dowbridge (Credit: Lytham Estate Agents)

2. Dowbridge (Credit: Lytham Estate Agents)

Dowbridge (Credit: Lytham Estate Agents) | Dowbridge (Credit: Lytham Estate Agents)

Photo Sales
Dowbridge (Credit: Lytham Estate Agents)

3. Dowbridge (Credit: Lytham Estate Agents)

Dowbridge (Credit: Lytham Estate Agents) | Dowbridge (Credit: Lytham Estate Agents)

Photo Sales
Dowbridge (Credit: Lytham Estate Agents)

4. Dowbridge (Credit: Lytham Estate Agents)

Dowbridge (Credit: Lytham Estate Agents) | Dowbridge (Credit: Lytham Estate Agents)

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 8
Next Page
Related topics:PropertyHousingMoneyLancashireLove Yourfirst personMetroProperty
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice