I love this charming 2 bed end terrace Blackpool home near Stanley Park on the market for bargain price

By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 30th Apr 2025, 11:36 BST

Located within walking distance of Stanley Park, this home combines practical living space with outdoor appeal.

On the market for £115,000 with Tiger Sales & Lettings, this 2 bed end-of-terrace home located on Preston Old Road in the Great Marton area of Blackpool is not only well-maintained but is for sale chain free.

An extended two-bedroom end-of-terrace property is ready for immediate occupancy and includes a notably large rear garden—described as a 'secret garden'—along with a handy garage to boot.

The property features two reception rooms, a modern open-plan kitchen/diner, and a convenient downstairs W/C, while the upstairs area features two bedrooms and a contemporary shower room.

Take a look around...

Preston Old Road (Credit: Tiger Sales & Lettings)

1. Preston Old Road (Credit: Tiger Sales & Lettings)

Preston Old Road (Credit: Tiger Sales & Lettings) | Preston Old Road (Credit: Tiger Sales & Lettings)

Preston Old Road (Credit: Tiger Sales & Lettings)

2. Preston Old Road (Credit: Tiger Sales & Lettings)

Preston Old Road (Credit: Tiger Sales & Lettings) | Preston Old Road (Credit: Tiger Sales & Lettings)

Preston Old Road (Credit: Tiger Sales & Lettings)

3. Preston Old Road (Credit: Tiger Sales & Lettings)

Preston Old Road (Credit: Tiger Sales & Lettings) | Preston Old Road (Credit: Tiger Sales & Lettings)

Preston Old Road (Credit: Tiger Sales & Lettings)

4. Preston Old Road (Credit: Tiger Sales & Lettings)

Preston Old Road (Credit: Tiger Sales & Lettings) | Preston Old Road (Credit: Tiger Sales & Lettings)

