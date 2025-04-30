On the market for £115,000 with Tiger Sales & Lettings, this 2 bed end-of-terrace home located on Preston Old Road in the Great Marton area of Blackpool is not only well-maintained but is for sale chain free.
An extended two-bedroom end-of-terrace property is ready for immediate occupancy and includes a notably large rear garden—described as a 'secret garden'—along with a handy garage to boot.
The property features two reception rooms, a modern open-plan kitchen/diner, and a convenient downstairs W/C, while the upstairs area features two bedrooms and a contemporary shower room.
Take a look around...
Also, be sure not to miss:
