On the market for offers in excess of £180,000 with Vanessa Daley Estates, this lovely 3 bed detached Preston bungalow is not only located on a quiet cul-de-sac, but also boasts large bedrooms, a fitted kitchen, a spacious living room, a bright conservatory, and a lovely rear garden with decking area and patios.
As the estate agents say: “I love how the location is peaceful, yet within walking distance there are shops and amenities and easy access to road networks and bus routes.”
Take a look around...
