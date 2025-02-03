I could work wonders with this place! Bargain 3 bed Blackpool family home hits the market for cut price

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 3rd Feb 2025, 14:43 BST

This place may be in need of a little sprucing up, but it’s a potential bargain!

On the market for £135,000 with Purple Bricks, this end-of-terrace Blackpool property is close to local amenities, public transport links, and regional motorways, but it also boasts a sizable footprint and buckets of potential.

Sitting near the Promenade and North Shore Golf Club, this fantastic home represents a wonderful opportunity for someone looking to transform a home in a sought-after location, with the property featuring a flexible layout ideal for family living.

It boasts an entrance hall, a family lounge, a dining room, a kitchen, and a snug on the ground floor, while upstairs you’ll find three well-proportioned bedrooms as well as a three-piece family bathroom.

Outside, the home has a generously-sized rear garden which is not only large, but also private and enclosed. What’s more, this place also has a detached garage to the rear of the property to boot.

Take a look around...

Also, while you're here, be sure not to miss...

Crofton Avenue (Credit: Purple Bricks)

1. Crofton Avenue (Credit: Purple Bricks)

Crofton Avenue (Credit: Purple Bricks) | Crofton Avenue (Credit: Purple Bricks)

Crofton Avenue (Credit: Purple Bricks)

2. Crofton Avenue (Credit: Purple Bricks)

Crofton Avenue (Credit: Purple Bricks) | Crofton Avenue (Credit: Purple Bricks)

Crofton Avenue (Credit: Purple Bricks)

3. Crofton Avenue (Credit: Purple Bricks)

Crofton Avenue (Credit: Purple Bricks) | Crofton Avenue (Credit: Purple Bricks)

Crofton Avenue (Credit: Purple Bricks)

4. Crofton Avenue (Credit: Purple Bricks)

Crofton Avenue (Credit: Purple Bricks) | Crofton Avenue (Credit: Purple Bricks)

