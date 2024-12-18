This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

On the market for offers in excess of £650,000 with Purplebricks, this stunning six-bedroom stone barn conversion is the dream countryside escape located in the heart of Rossendale.

Nestled in the scenic Rossendale Valley, it offers breathtaking views of the rolling hills and lush countryside, providing a serene rural retreat and, despite its tranquil setting, the property is also easily accessible to major transport links, ensuring convenient commuting to nearby towns and cities.

Local amenities, including shops, schools, and leisure facilities, are just a short drive away, combining countryside living with modern conveniences, while the property also boasts a traditional stone-built exterior, with a sweeping driveway leading to ample parking and a detached garage.

Surrounded by a large landscaped garden, the expansive grounds offer a peaceful haven perfect for family activities, gardening, or simply relaxing while enjoying the spectacular surroundings, meaning that this home is the perfect blend of rural tranquillity and easy access to everyday amenities.

Take a look around...