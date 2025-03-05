On the market for £650,000 with Clarkson Holden, this incredible Fulwood property is not only located in a lovely, charming, and bucolic area of Preston, but it is also spacious in a fashion that few other properties can match.

Described as the estate agents as ‘an exceptional property’, this unique 5 bed home features not only a main house, but a self-contained annexe, ideal for multi-generational living whilst also allowing people plenty of independence.

Sticking with the main property, the home boasts traditional character with high ceilings, panelled walls, and three large reception rooms, including a music room, lounge with a cast iron fire, and a bright breakfast room.

Heading through to the kitchen, you’ll find a spacious and flexible family room fully fitted with integrated appliances and access to not only an integral garage, but also a very useful utility room.

Going upstairs, the main bedroom includes an en-suite bathroom, while two additional double bedrooms, a single bedroom, a study, and further family bathroom complete the large and roomy upper floor.

Now to the annexe: it is accessible from both the main house and a separate external entrance and it comprises a large living area, modern kitchen, spacious bedroom with an en-suite bathroom, and a gallery walkway. This versatile space offers stunning garden views and can be adapted to various uses - take your pick!

Set within extensive, beautifully-maintained gardens featuring a large lawn, patio, summerhouse, and two greenhouses, this home also has a detached double garage. What’s more, it’s located in a prime area with excellent local amenities and transport links.

It has immense potential and is available with no upward chain, so take a look around...

Also, be sure not to miss…

