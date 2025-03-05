On the market for £650,000 with Clarkson Holden, this incredible Fulwood property is not only located in a lovely, charming, and bucolic area of Preston, but it is also spacious in a fashion that few other properties can match.
Described as the estate agents as ‘an exceptional property’, this unique 5 bed home features not only a main house, but a self-contained annexe, ideal for multi-generational living whilst also allowing people plenty of independence.
Sticking with the main property, the home boasts traditional character with high ceilings, panelled walls, and three large reception rooms, including a music room, lounge with a cast iron fire, and a bright breakfast room.
Heading through to the kitchen, you’ll find a spacious and flexible family room fully fitted with integrated appliances and access to not only an integral garage, but also a very useful utility room.
Going upstairs, the main bedroom includes an en-suite bathroom, while two additional double bedrooms, a single bedroom, a study, and further family bathroom complete the large and roomy upper floor.
Now to the annexe: it is accessible from both the main house and a separate external entrance and it comprises a large living area, modern kitchen, spacious bedroom with an en-suite bathroom, and a gallery walkway. This versatile space offers stunning garden views and can be adapted to various uses - take your pick!
Set within extensive, beautifully-maintained gardens featuring a large lawn, patio, summerhouse, and two greenhouses, this home also has a detached double garage. What’s more, it’s located in a prime area with excellent local amenities and transport links.
It has immense potential and is available with no upward chain, so take a look around...
Also, be sure not to miss…
If Jeremy Clarkson can do it... 5 stunning Lancashire farms for sale for anyone looking for a change of career
I'd love to live in this glorious 5 bed Preston mansion with indoor pool, gym, and state-of-the-art tech
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.