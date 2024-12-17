This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
On the market for offers in excess of £260,000 with Purplebricks, this contemporary family property marries 21st century style with ultimate functionality. It is also located near local amenities such as schools like Runshaw College, the town centre, the train station, and Worden Park. With easy access to motorway links, this place is also ideal for commuters.
Inside, you’ll find a huge family lounge with established media wall and feature fireplace, a gorgeous kitchen diner with integrated appliances, a handy ground floor bedroom, and a utility room.
Upstairs, this home features three well-sized bedrooms and a modern family bathroom with walk-in shower, while the exterior features a landscaped private garden boasting not only a patio with spaces for al fresco seating but artificial grass to boot.
This lovely home also features a spacious driveway with parking for multiple cars, while additional features include UPVC double glazing and gas central heating throughout, making this property a real turn-key home.
