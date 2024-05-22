On the market for offers in excess of £140,000 with Curtis Law, this charming 3-bed, 3-storey terraced Great Harwood home features not only three floors of living space, but a modern fitted kitchen diner, two family reception rooms, and a stunning man cave in the cellar complete with darts oche.
As the estate agents say: “The cellar has been converted into a fantastic man cave, adding extra versatility to the home.”
Take a look around...
Also on the market locally...
Wow, I think this chain free 3 bed Ingol bungalow with classic countryside design & massive garden has it all
I found the cheapest family home in Lancashire, a 3 bed Darwen cul de sac property for sale for £30,000
Tranquil 4 bed Preston country home perfect for growing family with slick design and spacious garden for sale
I love how it exudes modern elegance: supreme 5 bed detached Longton home with stunning garden for sale
I'm blown away... spectacular 7 bed Preston mansion with bar, games room, and 2 AirBnBs on the market
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.