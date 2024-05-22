I can't believe that fantastic man cave! Modern 3 story, 3 bed Great Harwood home with darts oche for sale

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall
Published 22nd May 2024, 09:12 BST

This lovely mid-terrace home is a classic with a very appealing price tag indeed...

On the market for offers in excess of £140,000 with Curtis Law, this charming 3-bed, 3-storey terraced Great Harwood home features not only three floors of living space, but a modern fitted kitchen diner, two family reception rooms, and a stunning man cave in the cellar complete with darts oche.

As the estate agents say: “The cellar has been converted into a fantastic man cave, adding extra versatility to the home.”

Don’t miss our amazing (and free) LEP newsletter!

Take a look around...

Also on the market locally...

Wow, I think this chain free 3 bed Ingol bungalow with classic countryside design & massive garden has it all

I found the cheapest family home in Lancashire, a 3 bed Darwen cul de sac property for sale for £30,000

Tranquil 4 bed Preston country home perfect for growing family with slick design and spacious garden for sale

I love how it exudes modern elegance: supreme 5 bed detached Longton home with stunning garden for sale

I'm blown away... spectacular 7 bed Preston mansion with bar, games room, and 2 AirBnBs on the market

1. St Huberts Road (Credit: Curtis Law Estate Agents)

Photo Sales

2. St Huberts Road (Credit: Curtis Law Estate Agents)

Photo Sales

3. St Huberts Road (Credit: Curtis Law Estate Agents)

Photo Sales

4. St Huberts Road (Credit: Curtis Law Estate Agents)

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:LancashirePrestonPropertyMoneyDarts

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.