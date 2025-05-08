I can't believe how stunning this 4 bed detached Thornton Cleveleys family home with immaculate garden is

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 8th May 2025, 10:44 BST

Recently updated by the current owners, the property is move-in ready and offered with no onward chain.

On the market for £345,000 with Unique Estate Agency, this immaculately presented 4-bedroom detached family home is located in a quiet cul-de-sac within a desirable residential area of Thornton-Cleveleys, offering convenient access to local amenities, schools, and transport links.

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.

Internally, the home features a reconfigured ground floor designed to enhance space and flow, with the entrance hall leading to a ground floor cloakroom and a spacious lounge with a bay window and limestone fire surround.

The newly-fitted kitchen is equipped with modern two-tone units, integrated appliances including double ovens and a wine cooler, and a breakfast bar, with the space opening into a generous dining area, utility room, and large conservatory overlooking the landscaped rear garden.

Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Lancashire Post’s free emails

The first floor offers four well-proportioned bedrooms - the principal bedroom includes fitted wardrobes and an en-suite shower room, while the remaining three bedrooms provide flexible accommodation, with one currently used as an office and another as a dressing room. A modern family bathroom serves the remaining bedrooms.

Keep up-to-date with the latest UK news, sport and culture with our free UK Today newsletter.

Externally, the property benefits from ample off-street parking, an integral garage with power and an electric car charging point, and side access to an east-facing rear garden, which is laid to lawn and includes patio and decking areas for outdoor dining and relaxation.

Recent upgrades include new flooring and carpets, fitted blinds, a kitchen-matched utility room, and decorative enhancements reflecting a high level of interior design, meaning that this home is well-suited to families seeking modern living in a peaceful yet well-connected location.

Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Blackpool Gazette’s free emails

Overall, this property combines contemporary features with practical design, making it a high-quality offering in one of Cleveleys’ most sought-after neighbourhoods, so take a look around...

Also, be sure not to miss:

I'd be in that hot tub every night! Majestic 5 bed detached Blackpool family home on Preston New Road for sale

I went to the grand opening of Lancashire's newest Wendy's to try square burgers in the sun

Blackpool areas ranked by how fast homes sell, including Bispham, Fleetwood, and Lytham

I'm head over heels for this 4 bed detached corner plot Preston family home with immaculate design for sale

I think it's futuristic! High tech 4 bed detached family home in rural village with landscaped garden for sale

Lancashire piemaker named as one of UK’s best in LoveFood’s list of Britain’s tastiest pies

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

Arrowsmith Gardens (Credit: Unique Estate Agency)

1. Arrowsmith Gardens (Credit: Unique Estate Agency)

Arrowsmith Gardens (Credit: Unique Estate Agency) | Arrowsmith Gardens (Credit: Unique Estate Agency)

Photo Sales
Arrowsmith Gardens (Credit: Unique Estate Agency)

2. Arrowsmith Gardens (Credit: Unique Estate Agency)

Arrowsmith Gardens (Credit: Unique Estate Agency) | Arrowsmith Gardens (Credit: Unique Estate Agency)

Photo Sales
Arrowsmith Gardens (Credit: Unique Estate Agency)

3. Arrowsmith Gardens (Credit: Unique Estate Agency)

Arrowsmith Gardens (Credit: Unique Estate Agency) | Arrowsmith Gardens (Credit: Unique Estate Agency)

Photo Sales
Arrowsmith Gardens (Credit: Unique Estate Agency)

4. Arrowsmith Gardens (Credit: Unique Estate Agency)

Arrowsmith Gardens (Credit: Unique Estate Agency) | Arrowsmith Gardens (Credit: Unique Estate Agency)

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 8
Next Page
Related topics:MetroPropertyBlackpoolPrestonPropertyfirst person
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice