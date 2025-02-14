Peaceful and tranquil 3 bed Preston bungalow with spacious interior design on the market

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 14th Feb 2025, 15:58 BST
Updated 14th Feb 2025, 16:00 BST

Granted, this place may be in need of a little updating internally, but it has plenty of potential.

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

On the market for £265,000 with Purplebricks, this true bungalow is sure to be popular.

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.

Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Lancashire Post’s free emails

This charming true bungalow offers ample off-road parking and a garage, perfect for convenient living. Featuring two reception rooms and three bedrooms, it provides versatile space for various needs.

Keep up-to-date with the latest UK news, sport and culture with our free UK Today newsletter.

Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Blackpool Gazette’s free emails

It is also on the market with no chain delay, making it an ideal opportunity for a smooth and quick move. Take a look around...

Also, be sure not to miss...

5 Lancashire farms for sale for an aspiring Jeremy Clarkson style farmer to take on

Beloved family run Preston fish & chip shop put up for sale as owner looks to retire

The UK's top 50 busiest railway stations, from London Euston and Manchester Piccadilly to Bristol Temple Meads

I ranked Lancashire's 35 Aldi stores from best to worst based on your Google reviews

I can't believe it has a pool! Special, modern & unique 5 bed Blackpool home on the market

I love that place! The 17 top rated Lancaster restaurants based on your TripAdvisor reviews

Greenacres (Credit: Purplebricks)

1. Greenacres (Credit: Purplebricks)

Greenacres (Credit: Purplebricks) | Greenacres (Credit: Purplebricks)

Photo Sales
Greenacres (Credit: Purplebricks)

2. Greenacres (Credit: Purplebricks)

Greenacres (Credit: Purplebricks) | Greenacres (Credit: Purplebricks)

Photo Sales
Greenacres (Credit: Purplebricks)

3. Greenacres (Credit: Purplebricks)

Greenacres (Credit: Purplebricks) | Greenacres (Credit: Purplebricks)

Photo Sales
Greenacres (Credit: Purplebricks)

4. Greenacres (Credit: Purplebricks)

Greenacres (Credit: Purplebricks) | Greenacres (Credit: Purplebricks)

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:LancashireBlackpoolPrestonLove YourPurple BricksMoneyProperty
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice