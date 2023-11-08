News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING

Huge bargain 4 bed Leyland family home with two living rooms, games room, modern kitchen, and large garden for sale

This is a whole lot of house for your money...
By Jack Marshall
Published 8th Nov 2023, 08:39 GMT
Updated 8th Nov 2023, 08:39 GMT

On the market for £375,000 with Entwistle Green, this magnificent four-bed detached Leyland home is the perfect family property, featuring two spacious reception rooms, a stylish kitchen with utility, large bedrooms including a main with en suite, a games room, and a tastefully-landscaped garden with decking. Take a look around...

Still house-hunting? Check out these other local homes on the market…

Spectacular detached 4 bed woodland Bamber Bridge home on peaceful cul-de-sac up for sale for attractive price

Ultra luxury 4 bed Fulwood mega home with natural light, modern open plan layout, and huge private garden on the market

Hidden gem 5 bed Goosnargh family home with fitted kitchen and modern landscaped garden on the market

Wentwood Crescent, Leyland, Lancashire, PR25 (Credit: Entwistle Green)

1. Wentwood Crescent, Leyland, Lancashire, PR25 (Credit: Entwistle Green)

Wentwood Crescent, Leyland, Lancashire, PR25 (Credit: Entwistle Green) Photo: Wentwood Crescent, Leyland, Lancashire, PR25 (Credit: Entwistle Green)

Photo Sales
Wentwood Crescent, Leyland, Lancashire, PR25 (Credit: Entwistle Green)

2. Wentwood Crescent, Leyland, Lancashire, PR25 (Credit: Entwistle Green)

Wentwood Crescent, Leyland, Lancashire, PR25 (Credit: Entwistle Green) Photo: Wentwood Crescent, Leyland, Lancashire, PR25 (Credit: Entwistle Green)

Photo Sales
Wentwood Crescent, Leyland, Lancashire, PR25 (Credit: Entwistle Green)

3. Wentwood Crescent, Leyland, Lancashire, PR25 (Credit: Entwistle Green)

Wentwood Crescent, Leyland, Lancashire, PR25 (Credit: Entwistle Green) Photo: Wentwood Crescent, Leyland, Lancashire, PR25 (Credit: Entwistle Green)

Photo Sales
Wentwood Crescent, Leyland, Lancashire, PR25 (Credit: Entwistle Green)

4. Wentwood Crescent, Leyland, Lancashire, PR25 (Credit: Entwistle Green)

Wentwood Crescent, Leyland, Lancashire, PR25 (Credit: Entwistle Green) Photo: Wentwood Crescent, Leyland, Lancashire, PR25 (Credit: Entwistle Green)

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:LeylandFulwoodGoosnargh