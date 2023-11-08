Huge bargain 4 bed Leyland family home with two living rooms, games room, modern kitchen, and large garden for sale
On the market for £375,000 with Entwistle Green, this magnificent four-bed detached Leyland home is the perfect family property, featuring two spacious reception rooms, a stylish kitchen with utility, large bedrooms including a main with en suite, a games room, and a tastefully-landscaped garden with decking. Take a look around...
