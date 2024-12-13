This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

On the market for £350,000 with Purplebricks, this charming Bamber Bridge family property is a turn-key wonder.

The property includes a ground-floor W.C., utility room, and a versatile home office/gym as well as a lovely and extremely spacious kitchen/dining/living area with skylights and French doors out onto the rear garden, which makes it perfect for flexible modern living.

Upstairs, there are four well-sized bedrooms, including a main bedroom with an en-suite shower, and a family bathroom, while the property on the whole benefits from being set on a corner plot with a private garden, paved seating area, and a large shed.

Additional benefits include off-road parking, an integral garage, and side access, while the home also features a boarded loft with pull-down ladder access and lighting. It’s also equipped with gas central heating, UPVC double glazing, and outdoor power/water supply and is conveniently located near local amenities, public transport, and motorway links.

Take a look around...