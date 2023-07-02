Grade II listed 4 bed 17th century Preston home with tennis court and gorgeous garden on the market
Homes simply don’t get much nicer than this.
By Jack Marshall
Published 2nd Jul 2023, 12:00 BST
On the market for offers in excess of £900,000 with Armitstead Barnett, this sprawling four-bed Grade II listed property dates back to the 17th century and boasts a truly stunning interior as well as gardens fit for a king. Take a look around...
