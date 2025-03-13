On the market for £850,00 with Hackney & Leigh, this beautifully-presented detached family home is the kind of property which seamlessly blends traditional features with modern living. Located in the Forest of Bowland, this 6-bedroom, 2-bathroom property offers flexible, generous living spaces and stunning countryside views.
The current owners have lovingly modernised and restored the house, making it a perfect forever home, with the ground floor featuring an immaculate breakfast kitchen with Quartz worktops, an island, and integrated appliances, as well as a sun/dining room with natural light and access to the garden.
Two reception rooms, including a sitting room with a wood-burning stove and a drawing room with an open fire, provide ample space for family life, while the first floor offers three double bedrooms, a shower room, and a utility room, with an annex-style layout.
The main landing leads to three additional bedrooms, including a spacious master bedroom with spectacular views, and the family bathroom is beautifully designed with a roll-top bath and walk-in shower.
Outside, the property enjoys well-maintained gardens, off-road parking, and an integrated garage. Take a look around...
