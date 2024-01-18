News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING

Gorgeous 2 bed cosy Penwortham cottage with stylish interior, spacious bedrooms, and private garden for sale

This is a little stunner of a property.

By Jack Marshall
Published 18th Jan 2024, 11:35 GMT

On the market for just £137,000 with Dewhurst Homes, this gorgeous two-bed Penwortham home is cosy, modern, well-appointed, and simply the perfect property for a young couple looking to get on the property ladder. Take a look around...

Also on the market locally...

Channel 5's 22 Kids & Counting: Historic Lancashire farmhouse bought by Britain's largest family, the Radfords

Idyllic 4 bed Preston countryside home with courtyard, open plan design, and woodland garden on the market

Characterful 3 bed Chorley cottage with open plan design, classic features, and private garden for sale

1. Leyland Road (Credit: Dewhurst Homes)

Photo Sales

2. Leyland Road (Credit: Dewhurst Homes)

Photo Sales

3. Leyland Road (Credit: Dewhurst Homes)

Photo Sales

4. Leyland Road (Credit: Dewhurst Homes)

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:PropertyLancashireMoney