On the market for £391,500 with The Square Room, this charming and spacious three-bed family home on Fleetwood Road in Fleetwood is perfect for modern living, sitting on a spacious plot with easy access to local amenities, schools, and transport links.

It features a modern open-plan kitchen/family room, a master bedroom with an en-suite and dressing room, and spacious rooms throughout. Currently, the house has three bedrooms, but the front reception room can be converted into a fourth bedroom.

The property includes a porch, entrance hall/office, lounge, dining room, living room, kitchen, utility room/W.C., and a downstairs bedroom. Upstairs, there are two additional bedrooms, a family bathroom, and a large landing.

The property has a driveway, garage, and well-maintained gardens. The rear garden includes a raised hardwood decking area, a garden room with an undercover sitting area, and a hot tub. The home also benefits from a large tandem garage with light and power supply.

Take a look around…

1 . Fleetwood Road, Fleetwood The property is set on a generous plot Photo: The Square Room, Fylde Coast Photo Sales

2 . Fleetwood Road, Fleetwood The stunning lounge with a log burner is open plan to the dining area. It has smoked acoustic glass windows to the front Photo: The Square Room, Fylde Coast Photo Sales

3 . Fleetwood Road, Fleetwood Ample space in the luxury kitchen Photo: The Square Room, Fylde Coast Photo Sales