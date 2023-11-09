News you can trust since 1886
Full package: open plan 4 bed detached Leyland bungalow with spectacular landscaped rear garden up for sale

This home has got, according to the estate agent, the ‘wow factor’.
By Jack Marshall
Published 9th Nov 2023, 15:04 GMT
Updated 9th Nov 2023, 15:04 GMT

On the market for £450,000 with Reeds Rains, this four bed detached Farington Moss bungalow has it all, from a welcoming entrance hallway, ground floor bedrooms, and an open-plan kitchen-diner, to a front garden, private rear garden with pond, and a detached garage. Take a look around...

Croston Road, Farington Moss, Leyland, Lancashire, PR26

1. Croston Road, Farington Moss, Leyland, Lancashire, PR26 (Credit: Reeds Rains)

Croston Road, Farington Moss, Leyland, Lancashire, PR26

Croston Road, Farington Moss, Leyland, Lancashire, PR26

2. Croston Road, Farington Moss, Leyland, Lancashire, PR26 (Credit: Reeds Rains)

Croston Road, Farington Moss, Leyland, Lancashire, PR26

Croston Road, Farington Moss, Leyland, Lancashire, PR26

3. Croston Road, Farington Moss, Leyland, Lancashire, PR26 (Credit: Reeds Rains)

Croston Road, Farington Moss, Leyland, Lancashire, PR26

Croston Road, Farington Moss, Leyland, Lancashire, PR26

4. Croston Road, Farington Moss, Leyland, Lancashire, PR26 (Credit: Reeds Rains)

Croston Road, Farington Moss, Leyland, Lancashire, PR26

