First time buyers’ dream: Chain free 2 bed Ashton on Ribble home with modern kitchen on the market for bargain price

This home is on the market chain-free.
By Jack Marshall
Published 29th Nov 2023, 11:06 GMT
Updated 29th Nov 2023, 12:17 GMT

On the market for offers in excess of £125,000 with Kingswood, this lovely two-bed Ashton on Ribble family home is the ideal home for a first-time buyer, featuring two well-appointed bedrooms, a slick and modern living room, a gorgeous kitchen, and a private rear yard. Take a look around...

Plumpton Road, Ashton-On-Ribble, Preston, PR2

1. Plumpton Road, Ashton-On-Ribble, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Kingswood)

Plumpton Road, Ashton-On-Ribble, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Kingswood) Photo: Plumpton Road, Ashton-On-Ribble, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Kingswood)

Plumpton Road, Ashton-On-Ribble, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Kingswood)

2. Plumpton Road, Ashton-On-Ribble, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Kingswood)

Plumpton Road, Ashton-On-Ribble, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Kingswood) Photo: Plumpton Road, Ashton-On-Ribble, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Kingswood)

Plumpton Road, Ashton-On-Ribble, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Kingswood)

3. Plumpton Road, Ashton-On-Ribble, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Kingswood)

Plumpton Road, Ashton-On-Ribble, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Kingswood) Photo: Plumpton Road, Ashton-On-Ribble, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Kingswood)

Plumpton Road, Ashton-On-Ribble, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Kingswood)

4. Plumpton Road, Ashton-On-Ribble, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Kingswood)

Plumpton Road, Ashton-On-Ribble, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Kingswood) Photo: Plumpton Road, Ashton-On-Ribble, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Kingswood)

