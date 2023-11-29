First time buyers’ dream: Chain free 2 bed Ashton on Ribble home with modern kitchen on the market for bargain price
On the market for offers in excess of £125,000 with Kingswood, this lovely two-bed Ashton on Ribble family home is the ideal home for a first-time buyer, featuring two well-appointed bedrooms, a slick and modern living room, a gorgeous kitchen, and a private rear yard. Take a look around...
Still house-hunting? Check out these other homes on the market locally…
Massive 4 bed detached Longton family home with stunning modern design and south facing garden up for sale
Historic 4 bed detached Longridge farmhouse in need of renovation with 65 acres of pristine countryside up for sale
Half a million pound detached 4 bed Broughton mansion on tranquil cul de sac with huge garden on the market