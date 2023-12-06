News you can trust since 1886
First time buyers’ dream: 2 bed Preston home with cosy modern finish and log burner on the market for bargain price

This lovely little home would make an ideal home for a couple or first time buyer looking to get onto the property ladder.
By Jack Marshall
Published 6th Dec 2023, 11:46 GMT
Updated 6th Dec 2023, 11:46 GMT

On the market for offers in excess of just £134,950 with Ben Rose, this two-bed Higher Walton home features a welcoming entrance porch with original tiling, a cosy front lounge with log burner, a fitted kitchen/diner, welcoming bedrooms, a bathroom with tub, and a private back yard. Take a look around...

Kittlingbourne Brow, Higher Walton, Preston (Credit: Ben Rose)

