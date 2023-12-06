First time buyers’ dream: 2 bed Preston home with cosy modern finish and log burner on the market for bargain price
On the market for offers in excess of just £134,950 with Ben Rose, this two-bed Higher Walton home features a welcoming entrance porch with original tiling, a cosy front lounge with log burner, a fitted kitchen/diner, welcoming bedrooms, a bathroom with tub, and a private back yard. Take a look around...
