On the market for £199,950 with Dewhurst Homes, this 3 bed semi-detached Ashton on Ribble home is the epitome of modern class, featuring a generous front lounge, a modern fitted dining kitchen, a conservatory, large bedrooms (two of which boast fitted wardrobes), a main bedroom wiht en suite and balcony, an extensive driveway, and a private rear garden perfect for al fresco dining. Take a look around...