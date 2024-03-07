Eye catching 3 bed semi-detached Ashton on Ribble family home with conservatory and landscaped garden for sale

This family property is described as being 'inviting' by the estate agents, and it's easy to see why...

By Jack Marshall
Published 7th Mar 2024, 14:43 GMT

On the market for £199,950 with Dewhurst Homes, this 3 bed semi-detached Ashton on Ribble home is the epitome of modern class, featuring a generous front lounge, a modern fitted dining kitchen, a conservatory, large bedrooms (two of which boast fitted wardrobes), a main bedroom wiht en suite and balcony, an extensive driveway, and a private rear garden perfect for al fresco dining. Take a look around...

Sign up for our free newsletters now

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The LEP’s free emails

Check out these other local homes on the market…

Sublime 3 bed detached Leyland classic house with modern fitted kitchen and large private garden on the market

Ancient 4 bed Longridge farmhouse in need of renovation with 65 acres of pristine countryside up for sale

Astonishing 4 bed Preston family countryside home with open plan design, gym, and outdoor BBQ kitchen for sale

Dream 4 bed detached Leyland family home with open plan dining kitchen & stunning landscaped garden for sale

1. Maritime Way (Credit: Dewhurst Homes)

Photo Sales

2. Maritime Way (Credit: Dewhurst Homes)

Photo Sales

3. Maritime Way (Credit: Dewhurst Homes)

Photo Sales

4. Maritime Way (Credit: Dewhurst Homes)

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:PropertyMoneyLancashire