On the market for £350,000 with Purple Bricks, this extended four-bed family home is located in the sought-after Much Hoole area of Preston, offering a semi-rural setting with stunning views.

Conveniently close to local amenities, motorway access, and offers easy travel to Preston, Southport, and Chorley, the property also boasts a spacious interior featuring an entrance hallway, a family lounge, and a modern fitted kitchen/diner.

Upstairs, you will find four well-proportioned bedrooms, including one with a shower en-suite, plus a three-piece family bathroom, while outside this home boasts truly impressive rural views, a private rear garden with a laid lawn and patio seating area, and a driveway for multiple vehicles.

