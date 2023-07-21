Experts top tips on finding your perfect rental property

In this article, experts at Scanlans Property Management have shared their useful top tips on finding the ideal rental property that fits all your needs and desires. From researching neighborhoods to negotiating prices, we provide invaluable information on every step of the way in locating the perfect rental home.

With these helpful tips, you can confidently search for and secure the best rental property for you and your family. Let's get started!

Finding the right area

Scanlans Property Consultants

The first step towards finding a great rental property is doing some research. Investigate the different neighborhoods and areas available to you, as well as the amenities that they have to offer. Consider what is important for you in terms of safety, convenience, cost of living, schools, parks or other recreational activities nearby. By getting a good understanding of these factors beforehand, it will be much easier to find the perfect rental property that meets all your needs.

Once you have identified a few potential areas, it is important to visit each of them in person and get a real feel for the area. This will help you determine if this neighborhood is the right fit for you. During this time, make sure to observe any potential safety concerns such as crime rates or access to public transportation. Additionally, it is a good idea to talk to locals in the area and get their opinion on the neighborhood.

Negotiating rental prices

When you have found a few properties that meet all your requirements, it is time to start negotiating the rental prices. This can be a tricky process so it is important to be prepared and confident when talking with potential landlords.

First, make sure to research the current market rate for similar rentals in the area. This will help you get an idea of what is a fair and reasonable price for the property.

Next, be sure to present your case in a professional manner and clearly explain why you think the rent should be lowered. If possible, try to provide evidence such as comparable rentals or current market rates.

Finally, don't forget to state your willingness to sign a long-term lease as this may help sway the landlord in your favor.

Conduct inspections

When you have found a few rental properties that meet your requirements, conduct a thorough inspection of the premises. This is an important step in ensuring the property is up to standard and safe.

Look out for any signs of damage such as cracks, holes or loose tiles and make sure all essential appliances are in good working condition. Additionally, check for any pest or rodent infestations and make sure that the security features are adequate. To be safe from potentially a very expensive mistake, check the water pressure when viewing the property to see what the water pressure is like, houses with weak water pressure may have issues with pipes etc.

Inspecting the property beforehand will give you peace of mind and help you avoid any unpleasant surprises down the line.

Don't skip the fine print

Make sure to read the rental agreement carefully and understand all the terms before signing. This document contains all the important information about your rights and obligations as a tenant, so it is essential to be aware of what you are agreeing to.

Pay special attention to:

any clauses regarding late fees

maintenance costs

eviction policies

payment terms

potential price increases

Additionally, it is a good idea to clarify any questions you might have with the landlord before signing. By reading through the rental agreement thoroughly, you can confidently move forward and make sure that your tenancy is smooth and stress-free.

Make sure you can make it a home

Look closely at the terms of the rental agreement as it may state what changes you are allowed to make to the property to make it more of a home. Some places may not allow you to hang frames, paint the walls etc so it’s important to check beforehand if this is something you had in mind. A good way to make it your own is by using removable wall decals and other temporary solutions to add a unique look without causing any damage to the walls or floors.

Finding the right rental property can be a tricky process. However, with proper knowledge and preparation it can be an enjoyable experience. By researching neighborhoods, negotiating prices and conducting inspections, you can confidently find the perfect rental for your needs.