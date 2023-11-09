News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING

Dream rural 5 bed Goosnargh farmhouse with 1.2 acre garden, open plan kitchen, and home bar up for sale

This is an ideal countryside getaway.
By Jack Marshall
Published 23rd Aug 2023, 06:00 GMT
Updated 9th Nov 2023, 08:03 GMT

On the market for £900,000 with Armitstead Barnett, this majestic five-bed semi-detached farmhouse is a stunner. Located just outside Goosnargh, this spectacular rural property is set within 1.2 acres of land and boasts a games room, a gorgeous open-plan kitchen, modern livings spaces, large rooms, a garage, a massive garden, and a detached space with bar area. Take a look around...

Also, be sure not to miss these other local homes up for sale…

Spectacular detached 4 bed woodland Bamber Bridge home on peaceful cul-de-sac up for sale for attractive price

Ultra luxury 4 bed Fulwood mega home with natural light, modern open plan layout, and huge private garden on the market

Grand 5 bed stone built Goosnargh family home with stunning design and sprawling views on the market

Ashley Lane, Goosnargh, Preston, Lancashire (Credit: Armitstead Barnett)

1. Ashley Lane, Goosnargh, Preston, Lancashire (Credit: Armitstead Barnett)

Ashley Lane, Goosnargh, Preston, Lancashire (Credit: Armitstead Barnett) Photo: Ashley Lane, Goosnargh, Preston, Lancashire (Credit: Armitstead Barnett)

Photo Sales
Ashley Lane, Goosnargh, Preston, Lancashire (Credit: Armitstead Barnett)

2. Ashley Lane, Goosnargh, Preston, Lancashire (Credit: Armitstead Barnett)

Ashley Lane, Goosnargh, Preston, Lancashire (Credit: Armitstead Barnett) Photo: Ashley Lane, Goosnargh, Preston, Lancashire (Credit: Armitstead Barnett)

Photo Sales
Ashley Lane, Goosnargh, Preston, Lancashire (Credit: Armitstead Barnett)

3. Ashley Lane, Goosnargh, Preston, Lancashire (Credit: Armitstead Barnett)

Ashley Lane, Goosnargh, Preston, Lancashire (Credit: Armitstead Barnett) Photo: Ashley Lane, Goosnargh, Preston, Lancashire (Credit: Armitstead Barnett)

Photo Sales
Ashley Lane, Goosnargh, Preston, Lancashire (Credit: Armitstead Barnett)

4. Ashley Lane, Goosnargh, Preston, Lancashire (Credit: Armitstead Barnett)

Ashley Lane, Goosnargh, Preston, Lancashire (Credit: Armitstead Barnett) Photo: Ashley Lane, Goosnargh, Preston, Lancashire (Credit: Armitstead Barnett)

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:GoosnarghFulwood