Dream rural 4 bed Chorley home with modern fitted kitchen and spectacular landscaped garden up for sale
This countryside property is a rural idyll.
By Jack Marshall
Published 3rd Aug 2023, 06:00 BST
On the market for £600,000 with Stonehouse Homes, this spectacular four-bed Hoghton family home is a sight to behold, featuring a wonderful design, spacious rooms thoughout, a lovely fitted kitchen, and a gorgeous rear garden with patio area. Take a look around...
